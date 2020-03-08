Geetika Vidya's stellar performance in Thappad

MUMBAI: A traditional girl, numb to the atrocities of domestic violence. Shunned to the far corner by an unimaginable amount of pressure, watch as this lady rises above the domestic norms in our society, retaliation in the form of a sound slap.

Geetika Vidya has embodied the character of the domestic help in Tapsee Pannu’s house in the revolutionary film, ‘Thappad’. First, accustomed to the cruelty shelled out to her by her husband and mother-in-law, Geetika plays the role of an understanding traditional woman, not used to fighting back for her rights.

As the movie progresses and it is viewed that individuals, no matter the socio-economic strata, face difficulties alike in nature, just at differing magnitudes and intensities. Geetika does justice to the role of Sunita, honing her experience and growth in its entirety.