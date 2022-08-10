Genelia Deshmukh Shares Her New Found Love For Sarees

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 03/23/2023 - 09:09
MUMBAI: Indian actresses in sarees look extremely stylish and are often seen on and off-screen as they love to wear this traditional outfit.Sarees are not just a type of clothing but the feeling of pride in owning what's ours. They take the feminine beauty up a notch and add abundance of elegance to any look. One such actress who admits that she has recently grown to love these draped wonders is Genelia Deshmukh. 

We all remember her 'Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na' 's tomboyish looks in  denim shorts and jeans but this cute and adorable "Aditi" has turned into a Glamorous Queen now with her traditional looks that make her look like a true Bharatiye Naari! She just posted a reel describing her transition from jeans to sarees and how the latter make her feel closer to her homeland. 
Well no complaints from her fans because everyone is just loving her new avatar. 

Genelia sets a great example of staying true to her roots in a gorgeous golden saree.The actress is one such diva who can pull of any type of saree with panache 
For all those saree lovers out there, its time to  follow the fashion cues of this Bollywood diva who slays it like a queen in a nine yards of pure grace. Pretty prints, light fabrics and soothing colours, are all encompassed in the actress’s wardrobe and dictate her collection of every Indian women's dream attire.

