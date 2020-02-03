News

Genelia to Riteish on anniversary: Best is yet to come

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
03 Feb 2020 11:00 PM

MUMBAI: Actors Genelia Dehmukh and Riteish Deshmukh celebrated their eighth marriage anniversary on Monday.

Genelia said she loves being her husband's wife, and took to Instagram where she shared a video collage of herself with Rietish.

"Dearest Forever, Grow old along with me, I promise the best is yet to come.. Happy Anniversary @riteishd Just to let you know I love being my husband's wife," she wrote.

Riteish shared a funny video of himself along with Genelia and wrote: "Happy Anniversary Baiko @geneliad."

Genelia and Riteish tied the knot on February 3, 2012. Their first son Riaan was born in November 2014. Their second son Rahyl was born on June 2016.

