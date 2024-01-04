This gesture of Kriti Sanon’s leaves fans ecstatic; Deets inside!

MUMBAI: Kriti Sanon is know for the amount she loves and appreciates her fans. The actress has time and again through her gestures, proved this and this time it was nothing different.

Recently a die hard fan of Kriti’s uploaded a video where we saw that amongst the mob of people, a fan eagerly wanted to make a heart with her and Kriti humbly completed the heart making the fans day. The fan with excitement said "Amongst the crowd i approached her shake a hand and she did by completing a heart. Thankyou Kriti Mam"

The impact of Kriti's gesture extended far beyond that single fan. The video of her kindness has quickly spread on social media, with fans expressing their admiration for her humility and genuine affection for her supporters.

Kriti Sanon has been riding high on the wheels of success as her two movies Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya and Crew got hit together and is it's shattering the box office records as well.

As Kriti continues to captivate audiences with her performances on screen, it's her off-screen moments of kindness and generosity that leave a lasting impression, proving that true stardom is not just about talent, but also about the ability to touch hearts and make a positive impact on the lives of others.

