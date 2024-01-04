This gesture of Kriti Sanon’s leaves fans ecstatic; Deets inside!

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 04/01/2024 - 23:30
movie_image: 
Kriti

MUMBAI: Kriti Sanon is know for the amount she loves and appreciates her fans. The actress has time and again through her gestures, proved this and this time it was nothing different. 

Recently a die hard fan of Kriti’s uploaded a video where we saw that amongst the mob of people, a fan eagerly wanted to make a heart with her and Kriti humbly completed the heart making the fans day. The fan with excitement said "Amongst the crowd i approached her shake a hand and she did by completing a heart. Thankyou Kriti Mam"

The impact of Kriti's gesture extended far beyond that single fan. The video of her kindness has quickly spread on social media, with fans expressing their admiration for her humility and genuine affection for her supporters.

Kriti Sanon has been riding high on the wheels of success as her two movies Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya and Crew got hit together and is it's shattering the box office records as well.
As Kriti continues to captivate audiences with her performances on screen, it's her off-screen moments of kindness and generosity that leave a lasting impression, proving that true stardom is not just about talent, but also about the ability to touch hearts and make a positive impact on the lives of others.
 

Kriti Sanon Kareena Kapoor Tabu crew Bhediya Hindi movies Bollywood Bollywood Updates Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 04/01/2024 - 23:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Priyanka Chopra posts an adorable video of Nick Jonas performing daddy duties with Malti Marie
MUMBAI: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, the most elegant couple in Bollywood, were in India with their daughter Malti...
Trending News Today: From Amit Antil in Ramayama movie to Jiya Shankar’s real name- all you need to know about today's latest entertainment news
MUMBAI: There’s a lot going on in the world of TV, OTT and movies. The audiences have been keeping their eyes on the...
Samridhii Shukla reacts to Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin following the same track
MUMBAI: Samridhii Shukla and Rohit Purohit starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is in the news. The show has been loved...
With Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Bad Newz and more, has Triptii Dimri become new IT girl after Animal?
MUMBAI: When it comes to Hindi movie industry, anything can happen at any time. Fate can change overnight and make you...
Pushpa 2: The Rule Madness takes over the Internet ! The makers announced, "Pushpa Mass Jaathara begins tomorrow"
MUMBAI: 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' is undoubtedly the most anticipated film of 2024 coming from Indian cinema. With the buzz...
This gesture of Kriti Sanon’s leaves fans ecstatic; Deets inside!
MUMBAI: Kriti Sanon is know for the amount she loves and appreciates her fans. The actress has time and again through...
Recent Stories
Priyanka
Priyanka Chopra posts an adorable video of Nick Jonas performing daddy duties with Malti Marie
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Priyanka
Priyanka Chopra posts an adorable video of Nick Jonas performing daddy duties with Malti Marie
Amit
Trending News Today: From Amit Antil in Ramayama movie to Jiya Shankar’s real name- all you need to know about today's latest entertainment news
Triptii
With Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Bad Newz and more, has Triptii Dimri become new IT girl after Animal?
Pushpa
Pushpa 2: The Rule Madness takes over the Internet ! The makers announced, "Pushpa Mass Jaathara begins tomorrow"
Avneet
Avneet Kaur sets the Instagram on fire and she is looking super hot in this new photoshoot
Aamir
Aamir Khan and Deepika Padukone to star in a movie together?