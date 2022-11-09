'Get ready to be blown away': Darshan Kumaar on 'Dhokha - Round D Corner'

MUMBAI: Darshan Kumaar, who'll be seen with R. Madhavan and Aparshakti Khurana in the upcoming film 'Dhokha - Round D Corner' after being acclaimed for his role in 'The Kashmir Files', has said he was bowled over by its script. He re-read it, so impressed was he by its writing and storytelling.

When asked why he chose such a suspense drama script, Darshan said in a statement, "Usually I read each script only once and decide whether it resonates with me and if I will take it ahead. But, with Kookie sir's script, I was stumped and intrigued by the story line."

He added: "I re-read the script because it was simply amazing and interesting to learn the twists and turns as to what transpired in the lives of the characters. That in itself was the deciding factor for me going ahead with the movie.

"The audience must be ready to be blown away with twists and turns in this suspense drama and I can't wait for them to see the mystery unfold."

'Dhokha - Round D Corner', directed by Kookie Gulati, also stars R. Madhavan, Aparshakti Khurana and debutante Khushalii Kumar. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Dharmendra Sharma and Vikrant Sharma, the film is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on September 23.

Source: IANS