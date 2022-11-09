'Get ready to be blown away': Darshan Kumaar on 'Dhokha - Round D Corner'

Darshan Kumaar, who'll be seen with R. Madhavan and Aparshakti Khurana in the upcoming film 'Dhokha - Round D Corner' after being acclaimed for his role in 'The Kashmir Files', has said he was bowled over by its script. He re-read it, so impressed was he by its writing and storytelling.

 

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 09/11/2022 - 17:15
movie_image: 
'Get ready to be blown away': Darshan Kumaar on 'Dhokha - Round D Corner'

MUMBAI: Darshan Kumaar, who'll be seen with R. Madhavan and Aparshakti Khurana in the upcoming film 'Dhokha - Round D Corner' after being acclaimed for his role in 'The Kashmir Files', has said he was bowled over by its script. He re-read it, so impressed was he by its writing and storytelling.

When asked why he chose such a suspense drama script, Darshan said in a statement, "Usually I read each script only once and decide whether it resonates with me and if I will take it ahead. But, with Kookie sir's script, I was stumped and intrigued by the story line."

He added: "I re-read the script because it was simply amazing and interesting to learn the twists and turns as to what transpired in the lives of the characters. That in itself was the deciding factor for me going ahead with the movie.

"The audience must be ready to be blown away with twists and turns in this suspense drama and I can't wait for them to see the mystery unfold."

'Dhokha - Round D Corner', directed by Kookie Gulati, also stars R. Madhavan, Aparshakti Khurana and debutante Khushalii Kumar. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Dharmendra Sharma and Vikrant Sharma, the film is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on September 23.

Source: IANS

 

Darshan Kumaar R. Madhavan Aparshakti Khurana Dhokha - Round D Corner Kookie Gulati TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 09/11/2022 - 17:15

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Rasika Dugal: Women-centric content previously was just an act of tokenism
MUMBAI : With women power taking the lead in the digital space with shows such as 'Delhi Crime' and 'Mirzapur', actress...
Timothee Chalamet says it's tough be alive in the age of social media
MUMBAI : Hollywood actor Timothee Chalamet is not a fan of social media. The Academy Award nominee, 26, recently got...
Shashwat Tripathi points to similarities between his reel and real personalities
MUMBAI: 'Udaariyan' fame Shashwat Tripathi, who is seen playing the role of Yug in the family drama 'Swaran Ghar',...
Did Zac Efron get a jaw job done? Actors sets the record straight
MUMBAI: Baywatch actor Zac Efron has opened up about his reported "jaw-gate" in an interview with 'Men's Health'...
'Get ready to be blown away': Darshan Kumaar on 'Dhokha - Round D Corner'
MUMBAI: Darshan Kumaar, who'll be seen with R. Madhavan and Aparshakti Khurana in the upcoming film 'Dhokha - Round D...
Kajol stuns audience with her first look as lawyer in OTT series debut
MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Kajol's first look from her upcoming digital debut series, the Indian adaptation of 'The Good...
Recent Stories
'Get ready to be blown away': Darshan Kumaar on 'Dhokha - Round D Corner'
'Get ready to be blown away': Darshan Kumaar on 'Dhokha - Round D Corner'
Latest Video