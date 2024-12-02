Get ready to fall in love again:"Zaraa phir se Kahna" promises to enchant audiences this Diwali"

MUMBAI: Mumbai, India - February 12, 2024 - Renowned filmmaker Ritesh Sinha announces the much-anticipated release of his latest directorial venture, "Zaraa Phir Se Kahna", slated to hit theaters this Diwali on 1st November , 2024.

"Zaraa Phir Se Kahna" unfolds a heartfelt narrative revolving around Sunaina, Ranbeer, and Uday, intricately woven amidst life's most challenging circumstances. It delves deep into themes of identity, belief, and the purest form of love, portraying the challenges faced by its protagonists.

Set against the vibrant backdrop of Mumbai and New York, "Zaraa Phir Se Kahna" promises to offer a fresh perspective on the city, captivating audiences with its unique portrayal. The film is poised as the perfect Diwali treat, boasting compelling music, captivating storyline, and a universal appeal suitable for audiences of all ages. Appealing to both families and younger viewers, the film's vibrant characters are sure to capture the hearts of its audience. 

The teaser trailer, along with details of the cast and crew, is set to be unveiled on March 10th, 2024, generating further anticipation among fans.

Ritesh shares, "I think Indian audiences miss Yash Chopra Saab and his romantic movies. 'Zaraa Phir Se Kahna' aims to fill this void this Diwali. As a writer/director, I believe love stories are the best cinematic expression that resonates deeply with audiences across cultures and generations. I am optimistic that audiences will embrace and appreciate the way I have conveyed love in the film.

Zaraa Phir se Kahna," directed by Ritesh Sinha, produced by Ten Films, promises an unforgettable love-filled cinematic experience. 

