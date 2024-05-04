Get ready to groove with the beats of ‘Kamsin Kali,’ the first song from Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 - Out Now!

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 04/05/2024 - 11:27
movie_image: 
Love Sex Aur Dhokha

MUMBAI: Following the release of its intriguing posters, Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 has ignited excitement among audiences. The recent unveiling of ‘Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 Ka Pehla Dose’ provided a tantalizing glimpse into its bold and gripping narrative, reinforced by a disclaimer from producer Ektaa R Kapoor and director Dibakar Banerjee. Now, the musical journey begins with the energetic ‘Kamsin Kali,’ featuring Tony Kakkar and Dhanashree.

The makers have unveiled the teaser of ‘Kamsin Kali,’ offering a sneak peek into its vibrant, upbeat vibes. With its release, the song captivates with its lively tunes, setting the stage for an infectious party anthem. Tony Kakkar and Dhanashree exude effortless coolness, perfectly complementing the film’s backdrop of social media and the digital world. Tony Kakkar and Neha Kakkar’s vocals add further zest to this peppy track, guaranteed to get you dancing.

Watch out the song 'Kamsin Kali' releasing on Saregama YouTube channel and all key audio streaming apps.

Presented by Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms, in collaboration with Cult Movies, Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 is a Dibakar Banerjee Production, produced by Ektaa R Kapoor. Directed by Dibakar Banerjee, the film is set to hit screens on April 19, 2024.

LSD LSD 2 Love Sex Aur Dhokha Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Uorfi Javed Rajkummar Rao Nushrratt Bharuccha Anshuman Jha neha chauhan Herry Tangri Amit Sial Aashiesh Sharma Arya Banerjee Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 04/05/2024 - 11:27

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Shaitaan box office day 28: Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan starrer ses slight growth on 4th week
MUMBAI : Movie Shaitaan has been getting lot of love from the fans and audience ever since the movie was released, the...
Jhanak SPOILER: SURPRISING! Jhanak shocked to see Avinash, Anirudh suspicious about Shrishti’s intentions
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ latest show, 'Jhanak', features Hiba Nawab in the titular role of Jhanak, Krushal Ahuja as Anirudh,...
Godzilla x Kong The New Empire box office day 7: This Monsterverse continues to be unstoppable at the BO
MUMBAI: International movie Godzilla x Kong The New Empire has has been grabbing the attention of the fans ever since...
Crew box office day 7: Kriti Sanon, Kareena Kapoor and Tabu starrer has got the audience hooked well
MUMBAI: The buzz about 'Crew' had started since the moment the audience got their eyes on the viral photo shoot of...
Madgaon Express vs Swatantra Veer Savarkar box office collection day 14: Kunal Kemmu and Randeep Hooda's movies show good stability
MUMBAI: The Kunal Kemmu directorial Madgaon Express made a lot of buzz and finally hit the theatres. Ritesh Sidhwani...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai SPOILER: Oh No! Abhira will be deeply disturbed by Ruhi’s actions
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting more interesting with each passing day. The...
Recent Stories
Shaitaan
Shaitaan box office day 28: Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan starrer ses slight growth on 4th week
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Shaitaan
Shaitaan box office day 28: Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan starrer ses slight growth on 4th week
Godzilla x Kong
Godzilla x Kong The New Empire box office day 7: This Monsterverse continues to be unstoppable at the BO
Crew
Crew box office day 7: Kriti Sanon, Kareena Kapoor and Tabu starrer has got the audience hooked well
Madgaon Express vs Swatantra Veer Savarkar
Madgaon Express vs Swatantra Veer Savarkar box office collection day 14: Kunal Kemmu and Randeep Hooda's movies show good stability
Larissa Bonesi
Larissa Bonesi is here to make your heart pound with her unmatched hot looks
Nayanthara
Social Media Abuzz as Nayanthara's Childhood Picture Resurfaces, Resemblance with Ulagam Uncanny