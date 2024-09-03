Get ready for the big reveal next week! The makers to unveil the cast of Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2!

MUMBAI: The cast of Ektaa R Kapoor's Love Sex Aur Dhokha is indeed one of the most interesting things. Released around 14 years ago, Love Sex Aur Dhokha arrived with an immensely captivating story and an even more interesting cast. While the makers kept the cast under wraps for a long time they opened the surprise box where we got to see Rajkummar Rao, Nushrratt Bharuccha, and other talented actors. Now, as the makers are gearing up for Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2, they are finally going to reveal the faces in the next week and we just can't wait to see, who they are going to be. 

The makers of Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 have indeed kept the cast as the next big thing to keep an eye on. Nothing much about the cast has been revealed yet. Well, Love Sex Aur Dhokha indeed attained a cult label for its interesting story that talked about love in the era of the camera and you are never hidden from it, and now Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 will see an even more intriguing story about love in the times of the internet. 

As Love Sex Aur Dhokha has set the right tone to see what cast the makers will unveil in its sequel, the expectations are indeed rising. Now, it would be very exciting to see in the next week, who are going to be the new faces we will get to see in Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2. 

Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms and Cult Movies Present a Dibakar Banerjee Production, Love Sex aur Dhokha 2, produced by Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor. The film is directed by Dibakar Banerjee. The film will be released on April 19, 2024.

