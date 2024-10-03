Get ready for the fever of Excel Entertainment's Madgaon Express with the second song Raaton Ke Nazaare (Auwa, Auwa)! Song out tomorrow!

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 03/10/2024 - 14:06
movie_image: 
Ritesh

MUMBAI: Madgaon Express produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment is creating waves across the nation. The film directed by Kunal Kemmu and starring the talented cast Divyenndu Sharma, Pratik Gandhi, and Avinash Tiwary has piqued the masses interest.

With the trailer and the first song 'Bring It On' got massive response, the audiences were waiting to catch more glimpse from the comedy entertainer.

To keep the anticipation of the masses high, the makers are also not leaving any moment. Continuing the road to Madgaon Express , the makers will now launch the second song 'Raaton Ke Nazaare (Auwa, Auwa) from the film.

The song will be out tomorrow on Monday 11th March 2024 and will feature the entertaining trio Pratik Gandhi, Avinash Tiwary and Divyendu Sharma in their never before seen avatar.

The film, helmed by Kunal Kemmu, promises a madly entertaining ride with the essence of friendship and laughter and is scheduled for release in cinemas on March 22nd, 2024.

Joining the stellar cast are Nora Fatehi, Upendra Limaye, and Chhaya Kadam, injecting even more magic and humor into this multiverse of madness. With its mix of humor, crazy adventures, and pure entertainment, this film guarantees a joyous ride for all!

Taglined "Bachpan ke sapne…. lag gaye apne," "Madgaon Express" promises a nostalgic journey into childhood dreams. Directed by Kunal Kemmu and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment, the film is set to hit theaters on March 22, 2024, offering audiences a trip down memory lane.
 

Excel Entertainment MADGAON EXPRESS Raaton Ke Nazaare Auwa Farhan Akhtar Kunal Kemmu Divyenndu Sharma Pratik Gandhi Avinash Tiwary Nora Fatehi Upendra Limaye Chhaya Kadam Bachpan ke sapne…. lag gaye apne TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 03/10/2024 - 14:06

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Anupamaa fame Alpana Buch REVEALS why Rupali Ganguly starrer show is mostly appreciated and loved
MUMBAI : Anupamaa, starring Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna, is the talk of the town. Since its premiere in 2020, the...
Sanjay Leela Bhansali talks about his love for music amidst announcing his own Music Label, ‘Music brings me great joy and peace’
MUMBAI :Known for his opulent and visually stunning films, Renowned filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali has not only...
Kanguva makers penned down a heartfelt birthday wishes to dialogue writer and lyricist Madhan Karky
MUMBAI: Suriya Sivakumar starrer magnum opus 'Kanguva' produced by Green Studio and directed by Siva is one of the most...
Sonakshi Sinha heaps praise for her Heeramandi director; ‘the way he portrays women on screen, nobody else is able to’
MUMBAI: Sonakshi Sinha has come a long way since her debut film Dabangg with Salman Khan. The actress has proved her...
The makers of Bastar: The Naxal Story unveiled the teaser of Vande Veeram and called it as, "a melody that speaks volumes of its people's strength and struggles"
MUMBAI: The trailer for 'Bastar: The Naxal Story' has drawn audiences attention ever since its release. The trailer has...
Get ready for the fever of Excel Entertainment's Madgaon Express with the second song Raaton Ke Nazaare (Auwa, Auwa)! Song out tomorrow!
MUMBAI: Madgaon Express produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment is...
Recent Stories
Sanjay
Sanjay Leela Bhansali talks about his love for music amidst announcing his own Music Label, ‘Music brings me great joy and peace’
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Sanjay
Sanjay Leela Bhansali talks about his love for music amidst announcing his own Music Label, ‘Music brings me great joy and peace’
Kanguva
Kanguva makers penned down a heartfelt birthday wishes to dialogue writer and lyricist Madhan Karky
Imran
Imran Khan reveals he had to get therapy after his films flopped; ‘couldn’t bring myself to socialise…’
Kiran
Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies received praises from Genelia Deshmukh! The actress wrote, "I laughed a lot, shed a tear"
Salman
Kabir Khan reveals how Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif were uncomfortable shooting for Ek Tha Tiger
yash
This actor is the most paid villain in the film industry, charged 150 Crores in a film