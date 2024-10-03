Get ready for the fever of Excel Entertainment's Madgaon Express with the second song Raaton Ke Nazaare (Auwa, Auwa)! Song out tomorrow!

MUMBAI: Madgaon Express produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment is creating waves across the nation. The film directed by Kunal Kemmu and starring the talented cast Divyenndu Sharma, Pratik Gandhi, and Avinash Tiwary has piqued the masses interest.

With the trailer and the first song 'Bring It On' got massive response, the audiences were waiting to catch more glimpse from the comedy entertainer.

To keep the anticipation of the masses high, the makers are also not leaving any moment. Continuing the road to Madgaon Express , the makers will now launch the second song 'Raaton Ke Nazaare (Auwa, Auwa) from the film.

The song will be out tomorrow on Monday 11th March 2024 and will feature the entertaining trio Pratik Gandhi, Avinash Tiwary and Divyendu Sharma in their never before seen avatar.

The film, helmed by Kunal Kemmu, promises a madly entertaining ride with the essence of friendship and laughter and is scheduled for release in cinemas on March 22nd, 2024.

Joining the stellar cast are Nora Fatehi, Upendra Limaye, and Chhaya Kadam, injecting even more magic and humor into this multiverse of madness. With its mix of humor, crazy adventures, and pure entertainment, this film guarantees a joyous ride for all!

Taglined "Bachpan ke sapne…. lag gaye apne," "Madgaon Express" promises a nostalgic journey into childhood dreams. Directed by Kunal Kemmu and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment, the film is set to hit theaters on March 22, 2024, offering audiences a trip down memory lane.

