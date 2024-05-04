Gippy Grewal and Shinda Grewal starrer Shinda Shinda No Papa teaser launched today

Shinda Grewal will be seen in this much awaited family entertainer after Carry On Jatta 3 and will hit cinemas on 10th May 2024
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 04/05/2024 - 13:12
movie_image: 
Gippy Grewal and Shinda Grewal

MUMBAI: Saregama and Humble Motion Pictures have dropped the teaser of their much-awaited family entertainer ‘Shinda Shinda No Papa’, featuring Punjabi superstar Gippy Grewal and actor Hina Khan. However, audiences are in store for a treat, as the real-life father-son duo are set to portray their real relationship on the big screen for the first time promising a fun, laugh riot. 

Set in Canada and India, ‘Shinda Shinda No Papa’ follows the life of Gopi, his wife, and their mischievous ten-year-old son, Shinda. With a desi twist to the popular rhyme 'Johnny, Johnny, Yes Papa' with a peppy number showcasing the tussle between Father & Son, the teaser hints at a unique premise and promises a rollercoaster of emotions, humor, and the complexities of modern parenting. The ensemble cast featuring some of the best names in Punjabi comedy further makes it a film to watch out for.

Gippy Grewal shared his excitement, stating, “This project is close to my heart. Raising kids of my own in the ever-evolving world, and feeling the tug-of-war between giving them global exposure while keeping them close to their roots makes this film personal, and I'm sure the audiences will relate to it as well! Sharing the screen with my son makes it all the more special for me!"

Siddharth Anand Kumar, Sr VP - Films & Events at Yoodlee Films, expressed, “We are proud to continue our journey with Humble Motion Pictures. We are confident that 'Shinda Shinda No Papa' will emerge as a pure entertainer, and will be enjoyed by audiences of every age. It’s the perfect summer family movie.”

Director Amarpreet GS Chhabra added, “It was a great honour to work with the biggest star, Gippy Grewal, and the teams at Saregama and Humble Motion Pictures. A mother-child relationship is often spoken about. Here, we aimed to go all out in creating a fun, rib-tickling comedy that showcases the enjoyable and emotional bond of the father-son relationship. We are quite thrilled as our labour of love will soon be experienced by audiences across the globe. ”

The film releases worldwide on 10th May 2024. Mark your calendars!

Gippy Grewal Shinda Grewal No Papa Carry on Jatta 3 Humble Motion Pictures Saregama
About Author

