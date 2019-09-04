News

Glad to be part of female-centric film 'Mimi': Kriti Sanon

04 Sep 2019 02:40 PM

Actress Kriti Sanon is happy to be part of "Mimi" where she plays a young surrogate mother, which will also be her first woman-centric film.

Directed by "Luka Chuppi" fame Laxman Utekar, Kriti considers the project a huge responsibility.

"I am quite nervous. But nervousness is what is so exciting. The fact that I haven't done something like this before, the fact that it's so away from me and it's got emotions I have never experienced, is what is challenging.

"But at this point of time, I want to do something different, take a risk and push the envelope. I'm glad that 'Mimi' is going to be my first female-centric film,"she said.

According to Kriti, "Mimi" has its heart in the right place.

"It makes you smile, laugh, weep, feel good, everything," she added. "Laxman sir has a knack of understanding emotions and presenting it in an entertaining manner with a lot of situational humour and characters that you take back home."

"Mimi" also features actor Pankaj Tripathi.

(Source: IANS) 


