‘God of Cricket’ Sachin Tendulkar turns 47; Sourav, Virender, Virat, Yuvraj and others shower love on him via social media

MUMBAI: Sachin Tendulkar, who is often called as the 'God of Cricket' by his fans, turns a year older today (24 April).

As the legendary Indian batsman turns 47 today, his friends, colleagues, fans showered love and affection on him through social media.

Wishing him on his birthday, BCC&I President and his former ODI opening partner Sourav Ganguly shared a picture with him on Instagram and wrote, “Happy birthday Sachin .. wish you a great life ....full of happiness . Stay healthy stay safe ..”

His another opening partner, the flamboyant Virender Sehwag, shared a collage of two group pictures; one sees the team members’ tensed faces while the other one sees them celebrating their victory. The picture on top is from 2007, when India lost their crucial game in World Cup while the picture on bottom is from 2011, when the team won the World Cup. He described how Sachin Tendulkar’s career is summed up in these two pictures. “True that the great man could stop time in India when batting. But the biggest inspiration @sachintendulkar Paaji’s career is summed up, is in these two pictures. Much needed to remember especially in these difficult times that after every adversity comes victory. We will overcome all challenges #HappyBirthdaySachin,” read his caption.

Calling Sachin Tendulkar an inspiration of many, Indian captain Virat Kohli shared a lively picture of the two and wrote, “Happy birthday to the man whose passion for the game of cricket has inspired many. Wishing you an amazing year ahead paaji. @sachintendulkar”

