Godzila x Kong The New Empire box office day 4: Monstrous Sci- fi action movie roars at the top

Directed by Adam Wingard, the movie stars Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry and Dan Stevens. The movie released on 29th March in the U.S. as well as in India. When it comes to the United States, the movie debuted in the theatres with an unexpected opening of $80M. Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire did even better on weekends.
MUMBAI: The monster verse movies have become one of the favorites for the audience and has no age limit it seems as everyone seems to be enjoying it. In 2021, we saw one of the craziest action sci-fi movie, Godzilla vs Kong, which left the audience awestruck as they got to watch both Godzilla and King Kong in a movie. Now this year, once again the audience is getting an amazing treat as the makers have offered Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire.

However, things were different in India as its opening day collection in India was Rs 13.25 Cr Net. When talking about its 4th day collection, the movie made a collection of Rs 6 Cr which is a pretty big number given that it’s competing with many other Indian movies. The total India Net amounts to Rs 45 Cr. However, the numbers get even more exciting when looking at the worldwide collection. The worldwide collection of the movie is a massive $194M.

It is interesting to observe how well these movies perform at the box office every time and really impact the audience, making them all fall in love with this monstrous sci-fi action.

