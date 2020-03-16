Good News! Akshay Kumar teams up with Mudassar Aziz for THIS film, details inside

Akshay Kumar who will be next seen in Raksha Bandhan, slated to hit theatres on August 11 has Ram Setu, Selfie, Cinderella in the pipeline

MUMBAI: Akshay Kumar has signed Mudassar Aziz’s next directorial film. Reportedly the 54-year-old actor will be seen in the comic entertainer titled Khel Khel Mein, backed by Bhushan Kumar and Ashwin Varde.

A source close to the development informed that Mudassar has been discussing the film with Akshay for a while now. The subject had fallen in the place of an out-and-out comic entertainer. “Akshay too liked the subject and green-lit it. However, the timelines of the shoot are not known yet,” added the source. The close aid also mentioned that paperwork and all the other formalities have already been completed.

Though the dates for the production of the film have not been sorted. Akshay is said to be very excited about the venture. It is surely going to be a quirky ride, with the Housefull actor returning to his comic entertainer zone.

Previously, Akshay had also signed an untitled Air-force based action thriller with Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Entertainment.

Currently, Akshay is gearing up for Raksha Bandhan, which is slated to hit theatres on August 11. He also has Ram Setu, Cinderella and Selfie are also in his pipeline, however, the release dates for both films are yet to be announced. Akshay has one more film with Ashwin Varde, OMG: Oh My God 2.

Latest Video