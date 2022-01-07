Good News! THIS Kaithi actor to make his Bollywood debut with the Hindi remake of Malayalam film Angamaly Diaries

Arjun rose to fame with Kanagaraj’s 2019 hit Kaithi and was also seen in a significant role in Vijay’s Master where he played the role of a semi-antagonist

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 07/01/2022 - 19:51
movie_image: 
Good News! THIS Kaithi actor to make his Bollywood debut with the Hindi remake of Malayalam film Angamaly Diaries

MUMBAI: Tamil actor Arjun Das, best known for his work in films like Master, Kaithi and Vikram, as well as playing a lead in the Netflix original horror film Andhaghaaram is gearing up for his Bollywood debut. The actor is soon going to make his big Bollywood debut with the Hindi remake of the popular Malayalam film Angamaly Diaries.

Also Read:

INTERESTING: Kaithi 2 or Vikram 2: Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil starrer be followed first by which film?

Speaking about the project, the actor said, "I am delighted that my first step in the Hindi film world is happening on such a strong footing. With Madhumita in command of the re-imagining of such a stellar film like Angamaly Diaries and to have Abundantia Entertainment and Vikram produce the film, I couldn’t have asked for a better start to this new chapter for me."

Arjun's breakthrough role was in Kanagaraj’s 2019 hit Kaithi. He was also seen in a significant role in Vijay’s Master where he played a semi-antagonist as a man recruited to keep juvenile delinquents in line. The actor's bass-baritone voice has often been the subject of much appreciation.

Also Read:

Wow! Ajay Devgn to be seen in the remake of Kaithi; is another cinematic universe coming to Bollywood?

His most recent release was the Netflix supernatural thriller, Andhaghaaram, in which he plays the lead role of Vinod, an alcoholic and smoke addict of a coach, guilt stricken by his friend's mental condition.

Credit: Times Now

Bollywood movies Kaithi Arjun Das Angamaly Diaries Malayalam film Vikram Andhaghaaram Madhumita Sundararaman Karuppudurai TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 07/01/2022 - 19:51

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Good News! THIS Kaithi actor to make his Bollywood debut with the Hindi remake of Malayalam film Angamaly Diaries
MUMBAI: Tamil actor Arjun Das, best known for his work in films like Master, Kaithi and Vikram, as well as playing a...
Kaamna: Disgusting! Akansha challenges Sakhi to marry Manav and get back Yatho
MUMBAI: Sony TV's popular show Kaamnaa is all set for high voltage drama. The upcoming track of Sony TV popular serial...
OMG! Fans can't keep calm as Ram aka Nakuul Mehta is seen doing stunts on Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Ekta Kapoor's popular drama series Bade...
Must read! “I was offered a Ek Villain the first part, lekin use Samay Hamare Tevar hi kuchh aur the”, Arjun Kapoor
MUMBAI: The trailer of upcoming thriller movie Ek Villain Returns has finally hit the internet and it is getting some...
Parineetii: Love Blossoms! After Rajeev and Parineetii, THIS new pair to fall in love with each other
MUMBAI: Colors' new show “Parineetii” is doing well. The audience has given it a thumbs-up. The show stars Ankur Verma...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Shocking! Sai falls unconscious after Pakhi’s men hit her with rod
MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of Star Plus' popular serial Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein will showcase a major twist....
Recent Stories
Good News! THIS Kaithi actor to make his Bollywood debut with the Hindi remake of Malayalam film Angamaly Diaries
Good News! THIS Kaithi actor to make his Bollywood debut with the Hindi remake of Malayalam film Angamaly Diaries
Latest Video