Good News! THIS Kaithi actor to make his Bollywood debut with the Hindi remake of Malayalam film Angamaly Diaries

MUMBAI: Tamil actor Arjun Das, best known for his work in films like Master, Kaithi and Vikram, as well as playing a lead in the Netflix original horror film Andhaghaaram is gearing up for his Bollywood debut. The actor is soon going to make his big Bollywood debut with the Hindi remake of the popular Malayalam film Angamaly Diaries.

Speaking about the project, the actor said, "I am delighted that my first step in the Hindi film world is happening on such a strong footing. With Madhumita in command of the re-imagining of such a stellar film like Angamaly Diaries and to have Abundantia Entertainment and Vikram produce the film, I couldn’t have asked for a better start to this new chapter for me."

Arjun's breakthrough role was in Kanagaraj’s 2019 hit Kaithi. He was also seen in a significant role in Vijay’s Master where he played a semi-antagonist as a man recruited to keep juvenile delinquents in line. The actor's bass-baritone voice has often been the subject of much appreciation.

His most recent release was the Netflix supernatural thriller, Andhaghaaram, in which he plays the lead role of Vinod, an alcoholic and smoke addict of a coach, guilt stricken by his friend's mental condition.

