'Good Newwz': Akshay, Kareena promise 'biggest goof-up of the year'

MUMBAI: Three official posters of "Good Newwz" -- starring Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani -- were unveiled on Thursday.



In one poster, Akshay and Diljit are seen squeezed between the baby bumps that Kareena and Kiara flaunt.



Sharing one of the posters, Akshay took to social media and wrote a hilarious caption: :"Squeezing in some #GoodNewwz for you this #Christmas season. Stay tuned, the biggest goof-up of the year is coming your way."



Akshay also shared that "goof-ups are bound to multiply" with the movie.



Kareena is dressed in a blue bodycon dress and Kiara has paired a blue denim jacket with a green top and jeans. Kiara is also seen sporting a sindoor.



Directed by Raj Mehta, the comedy drama is scheduled to release on December 27.