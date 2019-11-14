News

'Good Newwz': Akshay, Kareena promise 'biggest goof-up of the year'

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
14 Nov 2019 09:47 PM

MUMBAI: Three official posters of "Good Newwz" -- starring Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani -- were unveiled on Thursday.

In one poster, Akshay and Diljit are seen squeezed between the baby bumps that Kareena and Kiara flaunt.

Sharing one of the posters, Akshay took to social media and wrote a hilarious caption: :"Squeezing in some #GoodNewwz for you this #Christmas season. Stay tuned, the biggest goof-up of the year is coming your way."

Akshay also shared that "goof-ups are bound to multiply" with the movie.

Kareena is dressed in a blue bodycon dress and Kiara has paired a blue denim jacket with a green top and jeans. Kiara is also seen sporting a sindoor.

Directed by Raj Mehta, the comedy drama is scheduled to release on December 27.

Tags > GOOD NEWWZ, starring Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Bollywood, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

On the sets of Ishq Subhan Allah – Ek Naya...

On the sets of Ishq Subhan Allah – Ek Naya Mohabbatnaama
more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow

Colors’ Children’s Day Special to be an...

Colors’ Children’s Day Special to be an entertainment bonanza
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Arjun Rampal
Arjun Rampal
Shonal Rawat
Shonal Rawat
Sara Khan
Sara Khan
Ragini Khanna
Ragini Khanna
Neha Marda
Neha Marda
Prerna Wanvari
Prerna Wanvari
Richa Chadda
Richa Chadda
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Gurmeet Choudhary
Gurmeet Choudhary
Manav Gohil
Manav Gohil

past seven days