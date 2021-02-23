Gorgeous actress Neetu Chandra is on a house-hunting spree!

MUMBAI: Neetu Chandra has been in the limelight for bagging one of the leads in the multi starrer franchise Never Back Down with the forthquel titled as Never Back Down: Revolt. After completing shoot for her upcoming Hollywood project- Never Back Down:Revolt, the actor has been busy hunting for a house in Los Angeles!

Commenting on the same, Neetu shared, " I have actively begun my search for a perfect house at the perfect location since I am back in the city. There are few locations already in my mind like Hollywood (West), Studio City, Beverly hills, where I have started seeking for an ideal house. Because of the ongoing pandemic, finding a house has become a daunting task. Now a days, you have to take a virtual tour of the apartment of your choice, followed by finalising the agreement, post then the units of the apartment are shown."

Adding futher, Neetu shared, "While my hunt is on in the cityscape, I am fond a lot of greenery and fresh air. I hope my search ends soon and I get my ideal home."

Not many are aware of the fact that the talented actor had shifted her base to Los Angeles and has been staying in a rental apartment. While residing in Los Angeles, Neetu has been keeping herself busy in movies and theatre, but what's really unfortunate is that she had to suddenly vacate her apartment due to the Covid situation rapidly increasing in United State of America and had decided to pay a visit to her home and check on her parents.

Well, We hope Neetu finds her dream home soon!

Directed by Kellie Madison and produced by Sony Motion Pictures Worldwide and Mandalay Pictures, Never Back Down: Revolt puts the spotlight on a woman who is kidnapped and forced to compete in elite underground fights and has to battle her way out to freedom. Stepping into the shoes of a cold brutal fighter would be none other than Neetu Chandra.

On the work front, Neetu is been in talks with few prominent directors from the Hollywood industry for few Hollywood projects.