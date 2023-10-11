Gorgeous! Pooja Hegde is here with her drop-dead-gorgeous Diwali look, check it out

Fans of the actress are always awestruck by her posts and wait eagerly for more updates on her side. On the festival of Diwali, Pooja Hegde has posted a few pictures on her Instagram profile where she looks drop-dead-gorgeous.
Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Fri, 11/10/2023 - 15:01
movie_image: 
pooja hegde

MUMBAI : Pooja Hegde is one of the most popular actresses in the Indian film industry. She has been a part of many successful films down South and is slowly making a mark in Bollywood as well.

The actress was last seen in Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan which hit the screens recently and the actress earned a lot of praises for her performance.

Also read - Wow! Pooja Hegde is here to give major vacation goals as she shares some cool moments from Maldives, check it out

The actress has been winning hearts with all her performances and her fan base keeps expanding.

Other than her acting skills, the actress is also known for her beautiful and gorgeous looks and her fans always keep waiting for more updates from her side. 

Pooja Hegde is pretty active on her social media accounts where she keeps posting updates from her personal life.

Fans of the actress are always awestruck by her posts and wait eagerly for more updates on her side. This time, on the festival of Diwali, Pooja Hegde has posted a few pictures on her Instagram profile where she looks drop-dead-gorgeous.

Take a look at the post below:

As you can see the actress looks really gorgeous in this Diwali avatar as she is ready for another night of Diwali.

On the work front, the actress can be seen teaming up with brands on her Instagram profile and is said to be seen in an upcoming Telugu movie Guntur Kaaram.

Also read -Wow! Pooja Hegde adds Swanky Range Rover to her car collection on the occasion of Dussehra Worth of Rs 4 Crore

Are you a Pooja Hegde fan? Tell us your opinion in the comment section down below.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.

Diwali Diwali looks Pooja Hegde Kisi ka Bhai Kisi Ki jaan Salman Khan Siddharth Nigam Raghav Juyal Shehnaaz Gill Housefull Akshay Kumar Pooja Hegde hot POOJA HEGDE SEXY Hot Bollywood actresses TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Mitul Kansara's picture

About Author

Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Fri, 11/10/2023 - 15:01

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Kya Baat Hai! Kajol hails Nysa Devgn for her sarcastic response when asked to check her attitude
MUMBAI : Kajol is one of the most loved actresses of the Hindi Film industry. She enjoyed a lot of fame, recognition...
Indian Idol Season 14 : Kya Baat Hai! Vishal Dadlani, Kumar Sanu, Shreya Goshal create the magic of Mithoon's song "Tum Hi Ho"
MUMBAI : Indian Idol is one of the most popular reality singing shows. It has gained immense success consistently on...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin spoiler alert: Savi gets to know that Ishaan planned her surprise party!
MUMBAI :Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin on Star Plus is one of the most loved shows on television. The show stars Shakti...
Congratulations! Lucifer actor Tom Ellis and wife Meaghan Oppenheimer blessed with a baby girl, through surrogacy
MUMBAI : Actor Tom Ellis who is known for his role as Lucifer has become a dad for the third time. He and his wife...
Gorgeous! Pooja Hegde is here with her drop-dead-gorgeous Diwali look, check it out
MUMBAI : Pooja Hegde is one of the most popular actresses in the Indian film industry. She has been a part of many...
Sexy! Gandi baat actress Edin Rose is too hot to handle in threes pictures
MUMBAI: Actress Edin Rose is indeed one of the major head turners coming from ott space, she is indeed one of the most...
Recent Stories
Kajol
Kya Baat Hai! Kajol hails Nysa Devgn for her sarcastic response when asked to check her attitude
Latest Video
Related Stories
Kajol
Kya Baat Hai! Kajol hails Nysa Devgn for her sarcastic response when asked to check her attitude
Aankh Micholi
Box office! From Aankh Micholi to 12th Fail, have a look at the box office collections of these movies for yet another week
1
Hilarious! Check out the hilarious reactions on Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif latest Diwali picture
Vicky Kaushal
Bravo! Vicky Kaushal shares how hard he has trained for the movie Sam Bahadur and also got a ‘warm’ welcome by 6 Sikh regime, check it out
Salman Khan
Netizens take over social media for Salman Khan's Tiger 3 release on the big screen
David Dhawan
Must Read! David Dhawan and Govinda's new pic going viral, fans says they want to see this duo again