Gossip! Are Kolkata cricketer Venkatesh Iyer and Priyanka Jawalkar in a relationship?

MUMBAI: Kolkata Knight Riders all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer recently left a comment on n Telugu actress Priyanka Jawalkar's picture on Instagram, which has the fans wondering whether the two are dating. Venkatesh is reportedly in love with Taxiwala and SR Kalyana Mandapam actress Priyanka Jawalkar. The all-rounder is in news for his online activities on Instagram.

It all started after Venkatesh Iyer left a comment on Priyanka Jawalkar's Instagram post, which made many raise their eyebrows, doubting if the two already knew each other or if something was brewing between them?

Below is the picture that Venkatesh left his comment on in which Priyanka Jawalkar is seen hiding behind the curtains with the caption 'Boo' to it.

The Kolkata team cricketer has written 'cute' below the image to which she again replied, "Who? You?".

Going by their cute talk, netizens have concluded their liking for each other.

Priyanka Jawalkar, a computer science graduate, has completed a Diploma in Fashion designing from National Institute of Fashion Technology, Hyderabad. She was approached for films after she had uploaded a few of her photos on social media. Making her acting debut in the 2017 Telugu-language film Kala Varam Aaye, directed by Sampath V. Kumar. In November 2018, her second film Taxiwala was released, which is directed by Rahul Sankrityan.

