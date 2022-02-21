Gossip! Are Saiee Manjrekar and Sajid Nadiadwala’s son Subhan in a relationship?

MUMBAI: We have a new couple in B-town who is very much in love! Supposedly, Mahesh Manjrekar's daughter Saiee Manjrekar is currently dating Sajid Nadiadwala's son Subhan Nadiadwala.

After Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad, who have been turning heads with their alleged affair, love is in the air for this couple.

Rumours state that Bollywood’s actor and filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar’s daughter Saiee Manjrekar, is head-over-heels in love with ace film producer, director, and head honcho of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Sajid Nadiadwala’s son Subhan.

Saiee Manjrekar entered Bollywood with the big-ticket Dabangg 3 (2019) and was launched opposite Salman Khan. The actress says that life after making her debut has been super.

The Manjrekars and Nadiadwalas share a good rapport thanks to Salman Khan. Like any other Bollywood couple, we want Saiee and Subhan too make their relationship official soon.

