Gossip! Is Jim Sarbh in a relationship with this actress?

MUMBAI: While singer Prateek Kuhad's 2018 track Cold/Mess is etched in the hearts of music lovers for its soulful lyrics and beats, many also loved the song's video, which starred actors Jim Sarbh and Zoya Hussain. The duo stunned the audiences with their incredible chemistry, and reports have it that they are romancing in real life too.

If the latest buzz is to be believed, Sarbh and Hussain are the newest lovebirds of tinsel town.

An insider from the industry shares, “The two have been going out quite often, of late. Jim was last known to be dating a lawyer. But that was three to four months back. Now he is often seen with Zoya. It’s new, but the two are not shying away from holding hands at parties and social gatherings. Clearly, something is brewing between them.” Both the actors are known for keeping their dating lives incredibly discreet. However, the insider adds, “They might come out in the open about [their relationship].”

While there's no official proof of the duo dating, Jim is often seen commenting on Zoya's posts on social media. Earlier this month, she shared a poem by Gulzar and wrote in the caption, "Mere lover ne mujhe Gulzar Saab ki kavita bheji, maine usse nahi bataya ki chaar hi baje the." To this, Jim responded with a red heart emoticon.

Credits: Hindustan Times