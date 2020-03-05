News

Gourov-Roshin: Sufi depicts romance in the purest and most soulful way

MUMBAI: Sufi depicts romance in the purest form and in the most soulful way, feel music composers Gourov-Roshin. The duo has now collaborated with singer Danish Sabri to create a lilting Sufi romantic track, "Naina churaye".

"Sufi is a magical expression of love that depicts romance in the purest and most soulful way. With 'Naina churaye', we knew we wanted to bring out the old-school charm of a love song, and Sufi was the correct choice," said Gourov and Roshin.

Singer Danish Sabri, who has also written the romantic number, added: " 'Naina churaye' has been a special experience for me because I love the emotional connect associated with a love song. The romantic number is a soulful Sufi song, which is beautifully presented by Gourov-Roshin."

The track has been released by Sony Music India.

