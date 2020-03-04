Govinda to do a cameo in Varun Dhawan starrer Coolie No. 1?

MUMBAI: Varun Dhawan is starring in another remake, Coolie No. 1, which also features Sara Ali Khan in the leading role and is being directed by his father David Dhawan.

The film is a reboot of the original 90s' classic that had Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in the leading roles. But, it seems like there is no scope for the original actor’s cameo in this adaptation.

Farhad Samji, the writer of the film, recently said that he wishes it was in the pipeline but there is no talk about Govinda’s cameo in the film. He said that they would have loved it and it would be like a cherry on the cake.

He further said that from the inception, this film was homage to the comedy legend Govinda! Farhad said that despite his equation with Govinda, David Dhawan has always said that there can never be an actor like him.

Farhad Samji said that for the remake of Coolie No. 1 starring Varun and Sara, they have retained the charm of the original while adding freshness to the story. The team recently hosted a wrap up party.

Coolie No. 1 is releasing on May 1, 2020.

SOURCE - BOLLYWOOD HUNGAMA