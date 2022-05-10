Grateful for having done 'Goodbye' with Big B, says Rashmika Mandanna

South actress Rashmika Mandanna, who has worked with Amitabh Bachchan in 'Goodbye', says that she is grateful for having done the film with the Bollywood superstar.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 10/05/2022 - 08:15
movie_image: 
Grateful for having done 'Goodbye' with Big B, says Rashmika Mandanna

MUMBAI :  South actress Rashmika Mandanna, who has worked with Amitabh Bachchan in 'Goodbye', says that she is grateful for having done the film with the Bollywood superstar.

Taking to Instagram, the actress posted a picture of herself with Big B and wrote, "I still can't believe this is happening.

Having done a film with sir, getting to talk to him, being able to share the same stage as him, talking about the same topics, getting to take a picture with him, my God!!

"He is an absolutely brilliant performer... A gem of a person and always arguing with me as a reel papa... but my God - how grateful am I.

"I am grateful for having done 'Goodbye' with Amitabh Bachchan sir. It's been an absolute honour and this will forever be super special. PS - See papa and Tara in five days on October 7 in cinemas near you!"

The actress considers the Hindi film super special as she herself mentioned in one of her posts when she wrapped up shooting for the film.

She had then said, "Everyone I've worked with in this team will always and forever be super special to me (Guys! Let's work again soon, like super soon. I dunno how you'll make it happen but make it happen!) I love you guys! You are the bestest!"

SOURCE IANS 

South actress Rashmika Mandanna Amitabh Bachchan 'Goodbye' film with the Bollywood superstar TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 10/05/2022 - 08:15

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Whoopi slams critic who said she wore fat suit in 'Till': That was me
MUMBAI : Hollywood star Whoopi Goldberg has slammed claims that she wore a fat suit for the upcoming Emmett Till biopic...
Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! “I wouldn’t mind if Fahmaan Khan comes and meet me during the family week as we are brother and sister; I would love to play the game like Dolly Bindra and have that confidence like how she did” – Sumbul Touqeer Khan
MUMBAI :Sumbul Touqeer Khan is seen playing the main lead in the show. The actress has become a household name.Her...
Playing a sardarji hard for a person not used to a turban: Saanand Verma
MUMBAI :  Saanand Verma, who was last seen in Madhur Bhandarkar's film 'Babli Bouncer', remembers working in the movie....
After 'Delhi Crime 2', Rasika Dugal gets busy with Season 3 of 'Mirzapur'
MUMBAI :Actress Rasika Dugal, who got a lot of positive response to her work in the streaming show, 'Delhi Crime 2', is...
Pavitra Punia talks about playing a witch in 'Ishq Ki Dastaan...'
MUMBAI :'Bigg Boss 14' fame Pavitra Punia, who is seen playing the role of a witch in 'Ishq Ki Dastaan - Naagmani',...
Pandya Store: Oh No! Shweta and Deven steal from Suman’s locker, Rishita to expose them?
MUMBAI : Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
RECENT STORIES
Playing a sardarji hard for a person not used to a turban: Saanand Verma
Playing a sardarji hard for a person not used to a turban: Saanand Verma