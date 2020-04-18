Great Grand Masti fame Kangna Sharma gets HITCHED!

MUMBAI: Actress Kangna Sharma, who rose to fame with her stint in horror adult comedy film Great Grand Masti, has got hitched in midst of lockdown.

Yes, the newly-married bride has shared a few photos looking gorgeous in a red dress, red bridal chuda, mehendi, mangalsutra and not to ignore that pretty smile.

Take a look!

Kangna’s friends have already started wishing the actress on her new journey. Kangna hasn’t revealed her husband’s identity yet.

On work front, Kangna will be seen in Karanvir Bohra starrer Casino on ZEE5.

We wish Kangna a great life ahead!