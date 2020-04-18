News

Great Grand Masti fame Kangna Sharma gets HITCHED!

Dharini Sanghavi's picture
By Dharini Sanghavi
18 Apr 2020 01:01 PM

MUMBAI: Actress Kangna Sharma, who rose to fame with her stint in horror adult comedy film Great Grand Masti, has got hitched in midst of lockdown.

Yes, the newly-married bride has shared a few photos looking gorgeous in a red dress, red bridal chuda, mehendi, mangalsutra and not to ignore that pretty smile.

Take a look! 

Kangna’s friends have already started wishing the actress on her new journey. Kangna hasn’t revealed her husband’s identity yet.

On work front, Kangna will be seen in Karanvir Bohra starrer Casino on ZEE5.

We wish Kangna a great life ahead!

Tags Kangna Sharma Great Grand Masti Lockdown newly-married bride Karanvir Bohra Casino Zee5 TellyChakkar

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow

In pics: Rituparna Sengupta helping people in...

more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow

In pics: Mika and Chahatt Khanna get romantic for...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here