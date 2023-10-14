Guess Who Is Action Ready For Ind-Pak Match? Ganpath aka Tiger Shroff Sends A Message For Team India In His Power Packed Style!

MUMBAI : The makers of 'Ganapath,' featuring Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon, have spared no effort in crafting an inspiring, entertaining, and futurastic-looking cinematic world, ensuring an awe-inspiring experience for the audience. The remarkable teaser and trailer have masterfully seized the audience's interest, immersing them in the captivating realm of 'Ganapath'.

In a display of unwavering support for the Indian cricket team during the much-anticipated India vs. Pakistan match, India's action superstar Tiger Shroff took to social media to share a video that left fans in awe. The 'Ganapath' star showcased his passion for cricket and his love for the nation in a super cool manner that had everyone talking.

Taking to social media, Ganapath star Tiger Shroff shares a video of himself supporting team India in a super cool manner amidst India vs Pakistan match and we can not have enough of him. He writes "Koi pooche toh batana…ki humaye hailetsss goooo team INDIA#worldcup #indvspak"

Ganapath starring is expected to set new standards in the Indian film industry. The film's release is highly anticipated, and fans can look forward to a thrilling experience both on and off the screen.

Pooja Entertainment presents 'Ganapath: A Hero Is Born' in association with Good Co., directed by Vikas Bahl. The film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Vikas Bahl. The film is set for a worldwide release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada on October 20, 2023.