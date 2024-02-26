Gul Gule Bakawali: Announcement! Arbaaz Khan and Nikita Dutta starring ‘Gul Gule Bakawali’ is here to entertain you all, deets inside

MUMBAI: Nikita Dutta has grabbed the attention of audience since a while now as she is an actor that emerged from the TV industry and made her name in the movie industry with some amazing performances in movies like Kabir Singh, Lust Stories, The Big Bull, Lekar Hum Deewana Dil, Dybbuk, and Gold.

The actress has also been a part of OTT series like Khakee: The Bihar Chapter and Aafat. When talking about making her mark in the TV industry with serials like Ek Duje ke Vaaste, Dreamgirl: Ek Ladki Deewani Si and Haasil.

Nikita Dutta is loved by her fans for her amazing acting skills and her gorgeous looks which is not something that her fans can get over from. Nikita Dutta is surely a very talented actress and has proved her skills over time.

Now once again, the actress has come with an upcoming movie that will impress the fans. The movie name is ‘Gul Gule Bakawali’, directed by Raaj Ashoo, and features a cast of actors like Arbaaz Khan, Sanjay Mishra, Rajesh Sharma, Akhiledra Mishra and Ila Arun.

It is a Reliance Entertainment movie and the makers have posted the announcement of the movie which is surely exciting. Take a look at the announcement below:

Looking at the announcement, we don’t get a lot of details but it surely seems like the story is going to be a comedy one with a lot of confusion. While there is no information of it’s release date, it is said that the movie will release soon.

