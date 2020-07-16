Gully boy actress Alia Bhatt says silence speaks a lot more

MUMBAI : Our very own Safeena from Gully Boy, Alia Bhatt has won our hearts over the years with her amazing acting skills and her on-screen presence. The actress showed potential right from her debut film Student of the Year.

The actress defines versatility with every role, and she is loved by the audiences as well as critics. Her performances in movies like Highway, Udta Punjab, Raazi, and Kapoor and Sons made quite an impression.

Alia Bhatt, along with parents Mahesh Bhatt, Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen Bhatt are receiving a lot of hate on social media since the past few days. It was recently when Alia’s sister Shaheen shares screenshots of the rape and death threats the actress was receiving since the past few days. Moving forward, Alia’s mom, Soni Razdan, went on to slam social media platforms. Now, the Sadak 2 actress who has been receiving a lot of hate online shares how silence speaks a lot more.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Alia Bhatt shared a post on silence. Amidst all the online hatred the actress is receiving, Bhatt is finally breaking her silence through her cryptic social media posts and Instagram stories. Alia Bhatt who has been quite active on social media during the lockdown days, giving fans a sneak-peek of what she is up to during quarantine shared the story after she revealed who calms her in every storm.

The post shared by the highway actress says, “Silence says a lot more than you think.” In her post, Alia Bhatt tried to convey the message with fans on how silence speaks a lot more than one can ever imagine. Moving on, as Alia shares the post on silence, the actress recently made a post sharing a picture along with her cat and revealed she is the one who calms her in every storm.

Well the actress is receiving lot of hate online on the topic of Nepotism and the actress chose to be silent all this while, since the past few days, her mom Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen Bhatt have made sure they stand by Alia’s side, all strong, in her support.

