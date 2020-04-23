Gulshan Devaiah and Kallirroi Tziafeta divorced

MUMBAI: According to a leading entertainment portal, critically acclaimed actor Gulshan Devaiah has ended his eight-year-long marriage with Kallirroi Tziafeta.

When the portal contacted the actor, he confirmed the same and said, "We are amicably divorced! We both are doing okay. We did not put out a press or social media statement because our marriage is our private matter. That’s all there is to say."

During a media interaction last year, while speaking about his marriage, the actor had said, “Being married is not easy. There are always ups and downs. The problem is that, in a marriage, you may be in love with your partner, but you don't know how to handle that person's presence in your space. But we are living and learning. As of now, we are together.”

Gulshan tied the knot with actress Kallirroi Tziafeta, who is from Greece in 2012. Now, the couple has been staying separately since the beginning of 2020 and managed to keep the separation under wraps so far.

On the professional front, Gulshan has been part of films like The Girl In Yellow Boots, Shaitan, Ram Leela, Hunterrr, A Death In The Gunj, among others.

Credits: SpotboyE.com