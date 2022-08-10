Gulshan Devaiah reacts on Nawaz's depression comment: 'Dhritarashtra, Gandhari syndrome'

Actor Gulshan Devaiah has reacted to actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui's comments on depression as he had called it an "urban concept".
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 05/28/2023 - 15:15
movie_image: 
Gulshan Devaiah

MUMBAI: Actor Gulshan Devaiah has reacted to actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui's comments on depression as he had called it an "urban concept".

Gulshan took to Twitter, where he shared a link of the actor's interview where he was seen talking about depression and how nobody in the villages is ever depressed and that people from the cities "glorify" their emotions.

The 'Dahaad' actor tweeted: "Dritharashtra & Gandhari syndrome. I immensely respect the man for his craft but I'd not take him seriously on this issue."

He then said that alcoholism and addictions exist in rural communities.

Gulshan added: "If you even just look at alcoholism or addictions, they exist in rural communities and that's mental illness. No addict indulges in addiction because they love it. The addiction is a symptom, the real problem is the trauma they can't heal."

A user asked: "If I may ask you what is "Dritharashtra & Gandhari syndrome" Don't mind please, I m curious to know."

To which, Gulshan replied: "Some are blind and others blindfolded. If they don't see, it don't exist."

In another tweet, Gulshan wrote: "The problem with the term Mental illnesses is the word "illnesses... That scares the shit out of people. Me including. In our minds mental & illness together means Paagal."

Nawazuddin received a lot of flak over his comments on depression on social media. Social media users tagged his remark as "ignorant".

SOURCE: IANS

Gulshan Devaiah Nawazuddin Siddiqui urban concept Dritharashtra Gandhari Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 05/28/2023 - 15:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
When Kajol shot a song for 'Fanaa' in -27 degrees in chiffon, and it was scrapped!
MUMBAI :Actress Kajol, whose film 'Fanaa' recently completed 17 years, recalled her experience of shooting the film in...
Roadies - Karm ya Kaand' promo has Ashneer Grover, shows Gang Leaders' tiff
MUMBAI : The makers of reality adventure show 'MTV Roadies - Karm ya Kaand' released a new promo recently. The promo...
Anurag Kashyap says 'Gangs of Wasseypur' is the 'bane of my life'
MUMBAI :The audience may love Anurag Kashyap's two-part magnum opus 'Gangs of Wasseypur' but Anurag, the poster boy of...
From Inside Edge, Cover Drive to Selection Day; 5 Engaging Cricket-based Series to Satiate Your Cricket Cravings Before the Big IPL 2023 Finale!
MUMBAI: Cricket Fever Intensifies: Top 5 Series to Amp Up Your IPL 2023 Final AnticipationWith the anticipation...
Pandya Store: Exposed! Krish finds out about Shweta's fake pregnancy
MUMBAI:The Star Plus show Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and intriguing...
'Roadies - Karm ya Kaand' promo has Ashneer Grover, shows Gang Leaders' tiff
MUMBAI: The makers of reality adventure show 'MTV Roadies - Karm ya Kaand' released a new promo recently. The promo...
Recent Stories
nd it was scrapped
When Kajol shot a song for 'Fanaa' in -27 degrees in chiffon, and it was scrapped!
Latest Video
Related Stories
nd it was scrapped
When Kajol shot a song for 'Fanaa' in -27 degrees in chiffon, and it was scrapped!
Anubha
Exclusive! “The USP of the movie is that it is a complete family entertainer” - Anubha Fatehpura on Zara Hatke Zara Bachke
Shahid Kapoor
'Doing an out-an-out action film is something I wanted to do,' says Shahid Kapoor
Naseeruddin Shah was Rasika Dugal's
When Naseeruddin Shah was Rasika Dugal's teacher at FTII, Pune
Rosshan Andrrews
Shahid Kapoor to lead action thriller helmed by Malayalam director Rosshan Andrrews
Abhishek
Abhishek Banerjee's 'Sex, Likes & Stories' exposes how social media 'consumes' users