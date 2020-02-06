News

Gulshan Devaiah to star in bilingual biggie 'Rudraprayag'

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
06 Feb 2020 03:00 AM

MUMBAI: Actor Gulshan Devaiah will soon be seen in the bilingual thriller "Rudraprayag", being helmed by Rishab Shetty. The film is being made in Hindi and Kannada languages.

"I am an actor who responds to the story. So for me Rishab's past victories mattered little compared to the fantastic material he brought to me. When I first heard it, I was bowled over. I love a good challenge. In my last few films, I have tried to push the bar higher even for myself. I am trying to back great roles and this role is something I feel I could add value to. Rishab has a great vision for the story and I trust him completely. He is extremely talented and gifted and I hope together we are able to give the audience a memorable film," Gulshan said.

"I said yes to work with Rishab without ever having watched any of his films. He is enormously successful as a filmmaker and an actor even but what appealed to me was his passion and ambition to tell his stories his own way. He is a new wave and perhaps a pioneer in the making. I am very hopeful about this one which also stars the veteran Anant Nag and Shraddha Srinath," he added.

Rishab plans to start shooting of the thriller from March 1 in Belagavi, and will then move on to shoot important portions in Rudraprayag, Uttarakhand.

 

Tags > actor, Gulshan Devaiah, Rudraprayag, Rishab Shetty, Anant Nag, Shraddha Srinath, Hunterr, TellyChakkar,

