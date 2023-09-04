'Gumraah' helmer Vardhan Ketkar was impressed by Aditya's study of characters

Director Vardhan Ketkar, who is gearing for the release of his directorial debut film 'Gumraah', shared that he was heavily impressed by the film's male lead Aditya Roy Kapur's in-depth study of his dual roles and how much work he puts in his characters.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 04/09/2023 - 10:30
movie_image: 
MUMBAI :Director Vardhan Ketkar, who is gearing for the release of his directorial debut film 'Gumraah', shared that he was heavily impressed by the film's male lead Aditya Roy Kapur's in-depth study of his dual roles and how much work he puts in his characters.

The director shared that Aditya's intensity and flare were a boon for the film as it's a thriller.

Speaking about the huge responsibility and how the actors made his job easier, Vardhan said, "Directing Aditya was an exciting proposition, from the get-go, I knew that his intensity, flare and conviction towards the craft were going to be a boon for the film as it's a thriller. I've always loved films with Double roles or split personalities. So, when it came to the dual role, what I enjoyed the most was designing the distinct characteristics of the two characters".

'Gumraah' is the remake of the Tamil superhit film 'Thadam', and it also stars Mrunal Thakur, and Ronit Roy in pivotal roles.

The director further mentioned, "What surprised me the most was Aditya Roy Kapur's in-depth study of the two different characters and his relentless effort to better every minute detail/ nuance of each character that made them stand apart. I'm sure you'll enjoy and appreciate that in the film".

Produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and Murad Khetani's Cine1 Studios, the film is set to hit theatres on April 7.

SOURCE-IANS

Vardhan Ketkar 'Gumraah Aditya Roy Kapur
