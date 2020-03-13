Gurmeet Choudhary starrer The Wife gets a release date

MUMBAI: Gurmeet Choudhary gained popularity through his portrayal of Shri Ram in the 2008 television series Ramayan. He later went on to play the role of Maan Singh Khurana in Geet – Hui Sabse Parayi.

The actor entered the Bollywood film industry in 2015 with psychological thriller Khamoshiyan, produced by Fox Studios India and Vishesh Films.

Now, the actor will be seen in Zee Studios' upcoming production, The Wife, which is an urban horror directed by Sarmad Khan.

An excited Gurmeet posted the teaser of the same.

Have a look.

The film is being currently shot in Jaipur and is slated to release on October 30.

Credits: India Forums