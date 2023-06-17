Gwalior boys Kartik Aaryan, Meet Brothers collaborate for 'Gujju Pataka'

Collaborating with Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan, Meet Brothers, who share the same domicile of Gwalior with the actor, have released a new track titled 'Gujju Pataka' from the actor's upcoming film 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' which sees the actor dancing to a groovy wedding dance track.
Kartik Aaryan, Meet Brothers

MUMBAI: Collaborating with Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan, Meet Brothers, who share the same domicile of Gwalior with the actor, have released a new track titled 'Gujju Pataka' from the actor's upcoming film 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' which sees the actor dancing to a groovy wedding dance track.

Catchy, groovy, and just a great deal of fun, the dance track with its incredible production and sound design is enhanced further with Kartik Aaryan's mesmerising dance moves, swag, attitude accompanied with great set design and bright texture and grand visuals. All of these things combined set up the track to be yet another chartbuster which will have audiences tapping their feet.

In the song, Kartik can be seen in four different groom outfits, begging the question what exactly does the movie have in store. As the teaser of 'Gujju Pataka' introduced the audience to all the 'Dulhe Ki Entry' vibes, the song has the perfect tone for a celebratory mood.

On being asked about the song, Manmeet Singh of Meet Bros said: "Gujju Pataka' is a Dulhe ki entry wala dance track which is also Kartik Aryan's entry song in the movie. This is the first time that we have worked with Kartik. We happen to be from the same city Gwalior and also from the same primary school, Saint Paul's. So there is an emotional bonding between us. We are very excited about our first collaboration."

On being asked about how they bagged this project, Harmeet Singh of Meet Bros revealed, "We worked with the producers Kishore Arora and Shareen Mantri on the song 'Love Letter' which was a big hit back then. They also heard our dandiya beat song 'Shy Mora Saiyaan' on MB Music. So, they reached out to us for this project, we still gave them Gujrati Garba songs and that's how we bagged this project."

The upcoming musical romance drama which will release soon in theatres marks the second collaboration between Kartik and Kiara Advani after 'Bhool Bhoolaiya 2'.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala along with Shareen Mantri Kedia, Kishor Arora, 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' will be released in theatres on June 29, 2023.

SOURCE: IANS

