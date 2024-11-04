Hansal Mehta reveals how his bond with son Jai Mehta strengthened after the fatal accident on sets of Gangs of Wasseypur

MUMBAI: Hansal Mehta is a well known filmmaker who has given us critically acclaimed content like Aligarh, Scam 1992, Scoop and many more. The filmmaker has now opened up about how his son Jai Mehta was deeply affected after the fatal accident on Anurag Kashyap’s film Gangs of Wasseypur. He said that his son, who was working as an assistant on the film made attempts to return home after the incident but he avoided calling him back.

Talking about how traumatised Jai was after the incident, Hansal revealed, “I don’t know if even you know the conversation I had with Anurag at that time. His first AD, a very young boy, passed away after an accident. He was your roommate. You had called me when the boy had fallen off and spoke to me, you were going to the hospital with him. Anurag called me and said, ‘Jai is traumatised, he is crying and is in a very bad shape.”

While Hansal was thinking of calling Jai back home, Anurag said something to him that changed his way of thinking. He said, “Anurag said, ‘Sir, if you call him back, he will remain a boy, if you let him stay here he will become a man.’ I thought it was a big responsibility for him to take, because you are my son and my responsibility. He just said, ‘Sambhal lege, hum sab hai na yaha pe.’ It was a tough moment for me as a father because you were constantly calling me and telling me you wanted to come back, and I started avoiding you.”

Hansal further added, “He said I should let you cry and go through that process. That in many ways defined how you made Lootere. Gangs of Wasseypur was two films, made over 100 days, with difficult circumstances.”

“You were getting upset with me, wondering why am I not getting you back. But Anurag, Vasan Bala and all of them were really exemplary at that time. Anurag is one of my oldest friends, he can be terribly irritating at times, but I forgive him always because of this one moment in our lives. He saw you from being a teenager, becoming a man to today the director you are.” he concluded.

