HAPPINESS! It’s one day late Diwali at the box-office with Sooryavanshi

MUMBAI: The theatre and multiplex business in India had been suffering from almost the last two years ever since it first shut down following the Covid-19 pandemic in March 2020. Since then, it has been trying to survive and find its footing in this new post-Covid world. In the last 20 months, the film theatres have been functioning for about a quarter of that time, that too with just 50 percent capacity, Maharashtra theatres closed and no big releases as such.

So, when it was finally announced that Maharashtra theatres, which comprise about 30-35 percent of All India business for any film, were opening up from October 22, a wave of happiness spread over the entire Bollywood industry. And it’s first litmus test came today with Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi.

Directed by Rohit Shetty, and also featuring Katrina Kaif, Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh, Sooryavanshi is the first big film with such a big cast and crew to release in theatres since March 2020. It’s performance at the box office would dictate how things are going to be from now on and what the future means for the theatre business.

But it seems like things are heading up on a positive note. Sooryavanshi has enjoyed a good advance booking sales considering the situation and if the videos and pictures that have surfaced online since morning are any indication, even the audience is eager to get back to theatres and see their favourite stars on the big screen again. Even the reviews and word of mouth around the film until now have been positive, inclining the film towards a respectable business. It’s a one-day late Diwali at the box-office.

What might be an added bonus for the theatres, especially multiplexes, might be the release of Eternals too today. The Marvel project enjoys a stellar star cast with stars like Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Richard Madden, Kit Harrington and Kumail Nanjiani amongst others. And with the history and reputation of Marvel behind it, the film might find takers in the urban market.

Today is a testing day for Indian theatre business and tomorrow morning will finally bring a clarity where it is headed in the future. But it seems likely that things in that field might return to normal soon.

