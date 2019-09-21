News

Happy Alia Bhatt poses with Ankit Tiwari's little one

MUMBAI: Alia Bhatt happily struck a pose with "Sun raha hai na tu" hitmaker Ankit Tiwari's daughter Aryaa, who was named by the actress' father and filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt.

Ankit took to Instagram to post a photo in which Alia is smiling at the camera and Aryaa is comfortably resting on shoulder of a woman.

"No caption needed. Aryaa and Alia. Both are looking sweet hai na? @aliaabhatt

#aryaatiwari #aliabhatt #alia #alia #AnkitTiwari #ankittiwarionline #ankititansfans #ankitiwarilive," he captioned it.

The Bhatt family and Ankit share a close bond.

Ankit had earlier told IANS: "Bhatt Saab gave me a break and introduced me to this industry. Whatever I am today is because of him. And for my daughter, I wanted the same. After her arrival, I wanted her to seek Bhatt Saab's blessings."

The singer-composer even wished Mahesh Bhatt on his birthday on Friday.

"#happybirthday @maheshfilm sir. You are like my teacher Sir. A teacher who is more than a friend, a guide, a mentor ,a source of inspiration. Many many happy returns of the day sir, hope it brings joy and happiness in the coming year. #happybirthday #maheshbhatt @poojab1972 @aliaabhatt #Sadak2 #thankful #positivevibes," he posted on Instagram.

(SOURCE: IANS)

