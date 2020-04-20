News

Happy anniversary, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan. Take a look at the couple's best pictures!

By TellychakkarTeam
20 Apr 2020

MUMBAI: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan are one of the most loved couples of the Bollywood film industry. The power couple got married in 2007 and has been inseparable since then. Abhi and Ash, as they are fondly called by their fans, have always set major couple goals.

They have restored everyone’s faith in love by showing their unbreakable bond. Today, the duo will be celebrating their 13th wedding anniversary. Although the Coronavirus crisis will prove as a hassle in any kind of grand celebration, we are sure that the couple who is currently under home quarantine, will find a way out to celebrate a little something within the vicinity of their home.

Aishwarya and Abhishek are just made for each other, and their pictures on social media prove the same. 

Have a look at the best pictures of Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

