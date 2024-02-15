Happy Anniversary! Dia Mirza shares some very beautiful pictures on her wedding anniversary that will leave you in awe

Dia Mirza got married to a businessman Vaibhav Rekhi. In the same year, she announced that she was expecting her first child. The two look adorable together and today the couple is celebrating their wedding anniversary.
Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Thu, 02/15/2024 - 11:51
movie_image: 
Dia Mirza

MUMBAI: There are times when some actors are remembered for a role and it never goes out of the audience’s mind due to the impact the role or the movie leaves behind. One such actress is Dia Mirza who is known for her role in Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein wherein we saw her in a love triangle with Saif Ali Khan and R. Madhavan.

Also read - Wow! Dia Mirza reveals how she became financially independent at the age of 16

The actress has given many amazing performances over the years in movies like Tumsa Nahin Dekha, Salam Mumbai, Sanju and many more. The actress was last seen in the movie Dhal Dhak. Dia Mirza has captured the hearts of millions with her acting skills and her beautiful looks that cannot be overlooked.

The actress started her career as a model and then made her acting debut in the Hindi movie Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein. Dia Mirza is an active personality and calls herself a part-time actor. She also takes her social responsibilities very seriously. Talking about her personal life, the actress got engaged to Sahil Sangha in 2014 and got married the same year but unfortunately the marriage ended in 2019.

However, later in 2021 she got married to a businessman Vaibhav Rekhi. In the same year, she announced that she was expecting her first child. The two look adorable together and today the couple is celebrating their wedding anniversary.

Dia Mirza just posted on her Instagram profile and she looked so happy in the pictures which are from the time of her wedding. Take a look at the pictures below:

The actress hasn’t just posted beautiful pictures but has also written a beautiful caption capturing the happiness she feels about her marriage.

Also read - Wow! Dia Mirza: From Running Away at 5 to Bollywood Stardom - A Journey of Resilience and Triumph

Tell us your opinion in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.

Dia Mirza Vaibhav Rekhi Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein RHTDM R. Madhavan Saif Ali Khan Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge Salman Khan Hindi movies Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Mitul Kansara's picture

About Author

Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Thu, 02/15/2024 - 11:51

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Pandya Store: Really! Natasha will find the mobile phone on the ground which is recording Dhaval’s voice
MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
Jhanak: Wow! Anirudh calls Jhanak’s name continuously, Everyone relief as he gets out of danger
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ latest show, 'Jhanak', features Hiba Nawab in the titular role of Jhanak, Krushal Ahuja as Anirudh,...
Aankh Micholi: What! Rukhmini will be unaware of the major storm awaiting in her life
MUMBAI: Aankh Micholi, a drama on Star Plus about undercover police, stars Navneet Malik and Khushi Dubey. The Shashi...
Birthday Special: Rinku Dhawan shares a special message for her fans and followers on her birthday today!
MUMBAI: Rinku Dhawan is a well known actress of the television industry and she has been around for more than three...
Kumkum Bhagya: What! Purvi has fallen in love with RV and also comes to know about his painful past story
MUMBAI: Zee TV's popular show Kumkum Bhagya is currently one of the longest running shows on television.The show has...
Hilarious: Samridhii Shukla gets compared to Tripti Dimri’s character in Animal, gets the title of Bhabhi 2 on the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai!
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most loved shows on Star Plus. Starring Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada...
Recent Stories
Emraan Hashmi
Amazing! Emraan Hashmi drops an official announcement, becomes a part of G2 starring Adivi Sesh
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Emraan Hashmi
Amazing! Emraan Hashmi drops an official announcement, becomes a part of G2 starring Adivi Sesh
Khushi Kapoor and Ibrahim Ali Khan
Wow! Khushi Kapoor and Ibrahim Ali Khan’s new upcoming movie titled ‘Naadaniyan’?
Yodha
Wow! Yodha poster launched at 13000 feet above in the sky, here is when the teaser will be out
Ashvika Singh
Uff! Here are times actress Ashvika Singh attracted eyeballs with her hitness
Mallika Rajput
Must read! Mallika Rajput's death: Details surrounding the death of Kangana Ranaut's Revolver Rani co-star
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani
Incredible! Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's wedding ensembles to be designed by five designers; Details inside!