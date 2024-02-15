Happy Anniversary! Dia Mirza shares some very beautiful pictures on her wedding anniversary that will leave you in awe

MUMBAI: There are times when some actors are remembered for a role and it never goes out of the audience’s mind due to the impact the role or the movie leaves behind. One such actress is Dia Mirza who is known for her role in Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein wherein we saw her in a love triangle with Saif Ali Khan and R. Madhavan.

The actress has given many amazing performances over the years in movies like Tumsa Nahin Dekha, Salam Mumbai, Sanju and many more. The actress was last seen in the movie Dhal Dhak. Dia Mirza has captured the hearts of millions with her acting skills and her beautiful looks that cannot be overlooked.

The actress started her career as a model and then made her acting debut in the Hindi movie Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein. Dia Mirza is an active personality and calls herself a part-time actor. She also takes her social responsibilities very seriously. Talking about her personal life, the actress got engaged to Sahil Sangha in 2014 and got married the same year but unfortunately the marriage ended in 2019.

However, later in 2021 she got married to a businessman Vaibhav Rekhi. In the same year, she announced that she was expecting her first child. The two look adorable together and today the couple is celebrating their wedding anniversary.

Dia Mirza just posted on her Instagram profile and she looked so happy in the pictures which are from the time of her wedding. Take a look at the pictures below:

The actress hasn’t just posted beautiful pictures but has also written a beautiful caption capturing the happiness she feels about her marriage.

