Happy Birthday! Akshay Kumar has the most interesting way to wish his wife Twinkle Khanna, check it out

MUMBAI: Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna are one of the most loved Hindi movie industry couples. The Jodi never fails to impress the fans with their amazing presence and humour, filling the hearts of their fans with joy, be it any event. They look amazing together and give major couple goals.

The couple met and fell in love in the year 1999 during the making of International Khiladi. It is interesting to know that while in the movie, Twinkle kept chasing Akshay, in reality it was the other way around.

Now Twinkle Khanna is celebrating her birthday today and the actress has turned 49 today. Twinkle Khanna retired from acting and took up writing. The readers love Twinkle for her writing skills while on the other hand, Akshay had once said that he will never retire from acting.

The couple is loved by the fans and there are times when Akshay-Twinkle’s presence really makes us laugh and fall in love with the feeling of love. As the actress is celebrating her birthday today, Akshay Kumar wished her in a really fun way.

Take a look at the post by Akshay Kumar below:

As we can see, Akshay Kumar has the funniest way to wish his wife. However, along with the video, we can also see a note written by Akshay Kumar for the love of his life, Twinkle Khanna. In the note he writes, “Long live my hulk!! Thank you for adding so many years to our life through your humour. May God add many more to yours. Happy Birthday, Tina”

