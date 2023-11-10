Happy Birthday Amitabh Bachchan! At the age of 81 too, the Shahenhah is the highest earner in the family

MUMBAI : The Shahenshah of Indian cinema and the megastar Amitabh Bachchan is indeed one of the popular names at the global level, he is not only one of the versatile actors but also considered as an instruction of acting by several. The megastar Amitabh Bachchan has turned 81 today and we can see many Pictures and posts floating all over the internet where we the fans are showering all the love for the superstar.

Well today, on this special occasion let us see how Amitabh Bachchan is the highest earning member of the family till today at the age of 81. Do you know the superstar earns nearly 5 crore plus every month and his yearly income is said to be around 60 crore plus, and talking about the net worth of the actor it is the highest among the family, it is around 3390 crores beating all in the family.

Talking about the net worth of the daughter in law and the actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is around 823 crore, whereas actor and the husband of the actres Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan earns 24 crores annually. On the other hand, the wife of the megastar Jaya Bachchan has a net worth of 640 crore.

Well this makes Amitabh Bachchan the highest earner of the family as he has the maximum brand endorsement and highest fee for any movie who is doing the maximum movies from the family.

Team Tellychakkar wishes the megastar Amitabh Bachchan a very happy birthday!

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan will be next seen in the movie Ganapath along with Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon.

What are your views on the net worth of Amitabh Bachchan, do let us know in the comments section below.

