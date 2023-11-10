Must Read! It was Welcome vs Taare Zameen Par in 2007, can we expect Sitare Zameen Par vs Welcome 3 in 2024?

Recently Aamir Khan has announced his upcoming movie Sitare Zameen Par well can be expect another class clash between Aamir Khan and Akshay Kumar in the year 2024
Taare Zameen Par

MUMBAI: It was 2007 when Aamir Khan's movie Taare Zameen Par was released, the movie is considered as one of the most loved movie till today with the high emotional value. The performances and the concept of the movie is appreciated till today.

As we know the movie had a clash with Akshay Kumar starrer Welcome which also had Nana Patekar, Anil Kapoor and Katrina Kaif in the leading role. Well, this movie became a super hit in spite of facing a clash with Aamir Khan starrer Taare Zameen Par.

Recently Aamir Khan has announced his upcoming film titled Sitare Zameen Par, Aamir Khan in a recent media interaction made an announcement about his upcoming movie titled Sitare Zameen Par, and the actor said that this will be the concept which will be 10 times ahead of Taare Zameen Par.

While this has grabbed the attention of the fans and audience and they are already excited about the movie, also on the other hand as we all over the third part of the movie Welcome titled Welcome to the Jungle is all set to release in the year 2024.

Having said that, now can we expect the clash once again between Akshay Kumar and Aamir Khan, Welcome to the Jungle will be releasing on Christmas 2024 and reportedly Sitare Zameen Par will be released at the same time.

It will be great to see the history getting created after 2007, where once again it will be Aamir Khan vs Akshay Kumar. If this is true, what are your views on this, do let us know in the comment section below.

