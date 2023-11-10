Wow! Manoj Bajpayee invests Rs. 31 Crore in Mumbai office space acquisition by joining the list of other Bollywood stars

Manoj Bajpayee is one of the most respected stars in the Hindi film industry and Known for his unconventional roles and unmatchable talent. However, his journey to fame was no cakewalk. At the age of nine, a Bihari boy coming from a humble background knew that his life's goal was to be an actor.
MUMBAI: One of the most admired actors in Hindi cinema, Manoj Bajpayee is renowned for his unconventional roles and unmatched talent. His path to prominence wasn't simple, either. A Bihari child from a humble home understood his life's ambition was to become an actor at the age of nine. Manoj made the decision to follow his goals even before he reached adulthood and came to Delhi to perform theater covertly. Satya by Ram Gopal Varma made Manoj's stars shine. 

Actor Manoj Bajpayee of Bollywood has joined the ranks of Kajol, Amitabh Bachchan, and many others in purchasing office space in Mumbai. Commercial property in Andheri has received a combined investment of Rs. 31 crores from the actor and his wife Shabana Raza.

Manoj Bajpayee has reportedly purchased a four-office unit at a Veer Savarkar Projects development in the Signature building in Oshiwara, Andheri. At a price of Rs. 7.77 crore, each office space has an area of roughly 1,905 feet and is located on the 12th level. Bajpayee and his wife paid a stamp duty of Rs. 1.86 crore.

Manoj Bajpayee is currently in production on Bhaiyya Ji. For 45 days, Bhaiyya Ji will be shot in Uttar Pradesh. Vinod Bhanushali, Kamlesh Bhanushali, Samiksha Oswal, Shael Oswal, Shabana Raza Bajpayee, and Vikram Khakhar are the other producers of the film in addition to Manoj. The movie's premiere date has not been announced yet.

Wow! Manoj Bajpayee invests Rs. 31 Crore in Mumbai office space acquisition by joining the list of other Bollywood stars
