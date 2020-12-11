Happy birthday, Dilip Kumar saab: These are the top five films of the veteran

MUMBAI: Dilip Kumar, popularly called the tragedy king, is among the greatest actors ever to have graced Indian cinema. Born as Muhammad Yusuf Khan, he adopted the screen name Dilip Kumar. The veteran actor has had a long career spanning over five decades and is one of the foremost figures of the 'Golden Era of Indian Cinema'. Jugnu was his first major hit, followed by Shaheed, Mela, and Andaz, turning him into a superstar and box-office draw.

Today, the legendary actor turns 98, and we are to take you back to some of his best work.

ALSOREAD – (Here is what Trishala Dutt had said on father Sanjay Dutt’s past drug addiction)

These are his top five films.

Mughal E Azam

Starring Dilip Kumar and Madhubala, Mughaal E Azam created history. Till today, this movie is considered the best made one in every context. The story is set in the Mughal Era and focuses on the war between a father and a son.

Daag (1952)

The 1952 movie Daag stars Dilip Kumar, Nimmi, and Lalita Pawar in the lead roles. The movie went on to win several hearts back then, and Dilip Kumar won the first ever Filmfare Award in the Best Actor category for his performance in this film.

Naya Daur (1957)

Naya Daur, which released in 1957, starred Dilip Kumar, Vyjayanthimala, Ajit, and Jeevan and was an Indian sports drama film. Dilip Kumar’s played Shankar, a tongawala, and was loved by the audiences. For this film, Dilip Kumar won the Filmfare Award for Best Actor for the third time in a row, being his fourth overall. Naya Daur also inspired Aamir Khan's Academy Award nominated film Lagaan (2001).

Madhumati (1958)

A famous film by Bimal Roy, it starred Dilip Kumar and Vyjayanthimala, and was one of the earliest films that was based on the concept of reincarnation. It was described by analysts as a potboiler that had a gothic and noir feel to it.

Devdas (1955)

Devdas also comes in the list of one of the most loved movies of the actor. Devdas starred Dilip Kumar in the title role, Suchitra Sen in her Bollywood debut as Parvati aka 'Paro', and Vyjayanthimala in her first dramatic role where she played Chandramukhi. The movie was based on the Sharat Chandra Chattopadhyay novel.

Dilip Kumar was loved for his tremendous performance in the movie as a tragic lover, and in 2005, Indiatimes Movies ranked the movie amongst the Top 25 Must See Bollywood Films.

Well, these are some of the movies of the legendary Dilip Kumar that we love even today. The other noteworthy projects of the actor are Ram Aur Shyam, Ganga Jamuna, Shakti, Mashaal, and Karma.

Indeed, Dilip Kumar has one of the best filmographies of all time.

Team TellyChakkar wishes the legendary Dilip Kumar a very happy birthday.

For more Bollywood updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ – (Neetu Kapoor tests negative for Covid, says daughter Riddhima)