Happy Birthday Hrithik Roshan: Hot! As the Fighter actor turns 50, check out some of his hottest looks

Hrithik is very often referred to as the Greek God of the Hindi film industry and is known to be one of the finest dancers with a near perfect chiseled physique.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 01/10/2024 - 13:44
movie_image: 
Hrithik Roshan

MUMBAI: Hrithik Roshan has worked hard to be where he is today. Right from his debut film Kaho Naa…Pyaar Hai, Hrithik has had an unbelievable screen presence that is hard to miss even today. With every film, Hrithik has gotten better and better with age and carved a niche for himself first as a romantic hero then as an action star.

Also Read-Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad to tie the knot this year?

Hrithik is very often referred to as the Greek God of the Hindi film industry and is known to be one of the finest dancers with a near perfect chiseled physique. As the actor turns 50, let's take a look at the sizzling hot pictures of the age defying actor

Hrithik was last seen in War and had a cameo in Salman Khan’s Tiger 3. He will next be seen opposite Deepika Padukone in Fighter for which he has undergone a massive physical transformation.

Credit-FreePressJournal 

Hrithik Roshan Saba Azad war Bang Bang Super 30 Jodha Akbar Vikram Vedha Krrish Fighter Movie News TellyChakkar
