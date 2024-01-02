Happy Birthday Jackie Shroff! Check out the actor’s best Instagram moments

From Hero to Devdas, Jackie Shroff has been part of some interesting films and never failed to grab the attention of the viewers.
movie_image: 
Jackie

MUMBAI : Jackie Shroff is one of the most renowned actors of the Hindi film industry. The actor turns 67 years old today and has been part of 220 films in 13 languages and won four Filmfare Awards for his incredible performances. Today, let’s take a look at his amazing Instagram moments through the years.

From Hero to Devdas, Jackie Shroff has been part of some interesting films and never failed to grab the attention of the viewers. Take a look at some of the Instagram posts of the actor;

There is no doubt that Jackie is one of the finest actors of the film industry. His son Tiger Shroff is currently ruling the big screens with his films.

What are your thoughts on Jackie’s posts? Tell us in the comments below.

Credit-Filmfare


 

