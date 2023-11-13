Happy Birthday Juhi Chawla! When Juhi Chawla won the National costume round at Miss Universe, watch viral video

MUMBAI : Juhi Chawla was the top actress in the 90’s with films like Hum Hai Rahi Pyaar Ke, Yes Boss, Darr, among others. Her beauty and bubbliness made her a class apart. The actress who turns 56 today began her journey into the world of showbiz being a beauty queen.

Also Read-Do you Know? Juhi Chawla was the first choice for Raja Hindustani but refused it; The director say 'You're not Madhuri Dixit'

In 1984, Juhi won the National Costume Round during a Miss Universe competition and the video of the same has gone viral. After winning the Miss India title in 1984, Juhi also represented India at the Miss Universe pageant the same year in Miami, Florida, USA.

She is seen in a pink lehenga. Check out the video here;

Juhi is known to be a generous person and an environmentalist. She has pledged to plant trees in names of many other celebs like the late Lata Mangeshkar, Shah Rukh Khan, among others. In 2021, Juhi even filed a lawsuit against the rollout of 5G wireless network technology.

Also Read-OMG! This person from Aamir Khan's family proposed to Juhi Chawla; here is how the actress reacted

Last year when SRK’s son Aryan Khan was arrested on the Cordelia Cruise ship,where an alleged drug party was busted by the NCB, the Darr actress was the surety for him and had signed a Rs 1 lakh bond.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

Credit-Midday