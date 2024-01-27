Happy Birthday! Makers of Kanguva drop Bobby Deol’s dangerous look finally, take a look inside

MUMBAI: Bobby Deol has been in the Hindi movie industry since 1995 and made his debut with Barsaat, which won him the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut. He then starred in several successful action and thriller films, such as Gupt, Soldier, Ajnabee, and Humraaz. He also appeared in some family and comedy films, such as Apne, Yamla Pagla Deewana, and Housefull 4. He recently made a comeback with web series Class of '83 and Aashram, and the action film Animal.

Animal, the movie that stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Bobby Deol in the leading role has really created a strong buzz among the fans and the audience. The movie is directed by the ‘Kabir Singh’ director Sandeep Reddy Vanga and became the biggest blockbuster of the year.

After Animal, the fan base of Bobby Deol expanded and the audience expressed their views about how they love watching the 2.0 version of Bobby Deol. Now, with Bobby Deol embracing the dark side, he is coming back with a bang. That’s right! Bobby Deol is coming back in a dangerous role and this time, it’s a South movie.

It seems like a lot of actors have been choosing to go into the South movie industry for negative roles. This time Bobby Deol will be seen next in the upcoming South movie Kanguva.

It is Bobby Deol’s birthday today and the makers decided to release his first look from the movie Kanguva on Instagram. Take a look at the picture below:

Bobby Deol’s look in the movie is surely dangerous and hypes the fans a lot.

