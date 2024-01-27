Happy Birthday! Makers of Kanguva drop Bobby Deol’s dangerous look finally, take a look inside

It seems like a lot of actors have been choosing to go into the South movie industry for negative roles. This time Bobby Deol will be seen next in the upcoming South movie Kanguva.
Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Sat, 01/27/2024 - 12:42
movie_image: 
Bobby Deol

MUMBAI: Bobby Deol has been in the Hindi movie industry since 1995 and made his debut with Barsaat, which won him the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut. He then starred in several successful action and thriller films, such as Gupt, Soldier, Ajnabee, and Humraaz. He also appeared in some family and comedy films, such as Apne, Yamla Pagla Deewana, and Housefull 4. He recently made a comeback with web series Class of '83 and Aashram, and the action film Animal.

Also read - Wow! Bobby Deol talks on his sons' Bollywood debut; Says ‘They will enter the industry’

Animal, the movie that stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Bobby Deol in the leading role has really created a strong buzz among the fans and the audience. The movie is directed by the ‘Kabir Singh’ director Sandeep Reddy Vanga and became the biggest blockbuster of the year.

After Animal, the fan base of Bobby Deol expanded and the audience expressed their views about how they love watching the 2.0 version of Bobby Deol. Now, with Bobby Deol embracing the dark side, he is coming back with a bang. That’s right! Bobby Deol is coming back in a dangerous role and this time, it’s a South movie.

It seems like a lot of actors have been choosing to go into the South movie industry for negative roles. This time Bobby Deol will be seen next in the upcoming South movie Kanguva.

It is Bobby Deol’s birthday today and the makers decided to release his first look from the movie Kanguva on Instagram. Take a look at the picture below:

Bobby Deol’s look in the movie is surely dangerous and hypes the fans a lot.

Also read - Must read! Bobby Deol reflects on his journey and the failures he faced in the industry

What do you think about Bobby Deol’s role? Tell us your role in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.

Kanguva Bobby Deol South movie Animal Ranbir Kapoor Hindi movie Suriya Disha Patani TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Mitul Kansara's picture

About Author

Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Sat, 01/27/2024 - 12:42

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Related Stories
Anupama Parameswaran
Hotbess alert! Here are times actress Anupama Parameswaran raised temperature with her hot looks
Bobby Deol
Shocking! Bobby Deol kept himself engaged in running, drumming, and bike riding during the long wait for his debut; Says ‘I was 26 when my film was released, I was 22 when I started shooting for it…’
Ranbir Kapoor
Woah! Ranbir Kapoor receives an adorable fan-made picture with Raha Kapoor; His reaction is incredible!
Saurabh
Must read! Animal actor Saurabh Sachdeva expresses his disapproval of the film’s definition of ‘alpha male’; Says ‘The story doesn’t progress…’
Hrithik
What! This actor was considered for Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai instead of Hrithik Roshan, here's how he ended up with the role
Shahid
Uh Oh! Shahid Kapoor’s decision of rejecting THIS Aamir Khan film brought him immense regret till today