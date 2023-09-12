Wow! Bobby Deol talks on his sons' Bollywood debut; Says ‘They will enter the industry’

MUMBAI: Professionally, Bobby Deol has been doing exceptionally well. The dashing Bollywood heartthrob has been enjoying tremendous success since his part in the movie Animal. Following in the footsteps of his brother Sunny Deol and father Dharmendra, Bobby Deol made his acting debut in the 1995 movie Barsaat. Following this, he appeared in a number of movies, including Ajnabee, Humraaz, Soldier, Apne, Race 3, Housefull 4, and Yamla Pagla Deewana. Regarding his private life, Bobby is contentedly wed to Tanya Deol; the two of them are parents to two boys, Dharam and Aryaman Deol.

During an interview, Bobby Deol shared the personal details of his two boys, Dharam and Aryaman. The actor stated that his children will undoubtedly enter the film industry when questioned about their debut in the industry. Bobby mentioned that his sons are too young to pursue careers in entertainment industry.

He said, "There's no business like show business, and my sons will come into this industry, but they're too young right now, especially my older one is just 22 years old and the younger one is 19 years, so another 3-4 years’ time they will enter the industry."

Additionally, Bobby revealed in the same industry if he intended to introduce his son in the same manner that brother Sunny Deol did with Karan and Rajveer. Speaking about the same subject, the actor stated that he currently has no plans for his son Aryaman. Bobby continued by saying that all he wanted Aryaman to do was to improve himself. He quoted, "No, I haven't planned any of that. I just want Aryaman to train and really work hard on himself. He just graduated from NYU Stern with Honours. He is one child who puts all his mind and really works hard."

As the interview went on, Bobby disclosed that Dharam, his younger son, had a passion for filmmaking. To provide further details, the actor revealed that Dharam is the one who takes his Instagram photos. During their movie-watching, Bobby's younger son would always bring up details of a scene. The actor said he just wants to see his kids succeed and be happy, saying that they both have different talents.

He mentioned, "Both my boys have different qualities. My youngest son during Covid himself filmmaking on his own. The photographs that you see on my Instagram, most of them, are by him. He loves everything about filmmaking, from editing to background, visuals, all things. When we are watching a movie, he will talk about the technical side, and I'm like, 'OK', I don't know any of that. So this is how it is. Every child is especially special, so let's see what the future holds for them. I mean, I can't predict anything. I just want them to be happy and successful."

Bobby discussed his darkest period of life earlier when he appeared on Koffee With Karan 8. The actor said that after losing his job, he began to drink excessively. Bobby mentioned that Tanya, his wife, used to manage the household and work during that period. However, the conversation his kid had with Tanya helped him see his mistake and get beyond that phase. Bobby mentioned that something had changed in him after hearing his children question his wife why she worked while his dad stayed at home.

Credit – Bollywoodshaadis