Finally!Animal: Bobby Deol responds to his character's limited screen time in the Ranbir Kapoor starrer film; Says 'I wish I had more scenes but…'

MUMBAI : Animal is a crime drama film directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga that centres on a violent world and the troubled connection between Ranbir Kapoor's character Ranvijay Singh and his father Balbir Singh, played by Anil Kapoor. In the movie, Deol plays the antagonist Abrar Haque. Shortly after the teaser was released in September, he quickly rose to prominence.

Bobby Deol plays a man "obsessed" with revenge in Animal, describing his approach to his role as nonjudgmental, giving himself over entirely to the mind of his savage antagonist.

To the disbelief of the crowd, Deol only gets a small amount of screen time in Animal, despite the enormous anticipation surrounding his character. The actor claimed that he wasn't concerned about the duration of the role because it was a character with a lot of substance.

He said,"It’s not the length of the role, it is the kind of the character which has so much substance. I wish I had more scenes but when I signed the film, I knew this is what I had. At that point in my life, I was grateful to god that I was given this chance to play this role by Sandeep. I knew I had only 15 days of work and wouldn’t be there throughout the film. I was sure people would notice me, but I never realised that there will be so much love, appreciation and affection. It’s like wow! It’s amazing."

On the other hand, Deol thinks there could be an extension of his Animal character. "People have loved the character so much that there should be a spin-off. It is so encouraging that people appreciate your work and they want to see more of you, playing that character. It feels good," he further added.

